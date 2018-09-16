'Hasn't Reached His Level': Liverpool Fans Not Convinced by New Midfielder's Performance vs Spurs

Liverpool's midfield has been second to none so far this season, as the Reds come away from their first five games with a 100% record for only the third time in their history after a victory at Spurs on Saturday.

Possibly the only negative fans are taking away from the Spurs win, however, is the performance of Naby Keita, who some are saying looked out of place, and a shadow of the dynamic, explosive midfielder he promised to be in his first couple of games.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Keita has started four of Liverpool's five Premier League games, along with James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum, and has been expected to act as the more creative of the three, with Wijnaldum relinquishing this role and operating more as a traditional 'number six.'

But some fans believe Keita isn't entirely suited to this role, and needs some time to adapt to the pace and physicality of the league before the Reds can rely on him to perform consistently - similar to fellow new signing Fabinho, who is yet to see a minute of league football under Jurgen Klopp.

While the overarching belief is that he will come good eventually, here's what some Reds fans have had to say about his underwhelming display.