David Beckham's Inter Miami doesn't debut until 2020, but seemingly have some grandiose plans for when it goes underway, as Lionel Messi is reportedly at the top of the club's wishlist.

Beckham was given the green light to launch his Miami franchise in MLS in January this year, and last month announced the name and the crest the club would operate under.

It seems, now, that it has turned to identifying transfer targets, and while Messi would seem ambitious - to put it kindly - according to the Times, there is a growing feeling in the states that the move could be on the cards down the line.

The interest reportedly stems from Messi's contract with La Liga champions Barcelona being set to run out at the end of the 2020/21 season, by which point he will be 33, and entering the twilight years of his playing career.

Miami's high South American contingent adds further fuel to the fire, as it is thought that the signing of Argentina's Messi would reverberate especially with this demographic.

It's not uncommon to see ageing stars switch to MLS. In recent years we've seen Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Steven Gerrard, Andrea Pirlo, and going further back, even Beckham himself making unprecedented moves stateside.

Messi, however, would push the envelope even further, being one of the best players of all time, and one of the biggest names in the sport.