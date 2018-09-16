Southampton vs Brighton Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

Southampton are set to host Brighton & Hove Albion at St Mary's Stadium this coming Monday, having garnered just four points from their first four games this season.

The Saints, who currently average a goal a game, will be looking for their second win of the season when they take on last season's worst top flight away side.

The two sides drew 1-1 in both their meetings last term but both managers will be aiming to move to seven points from their opening five matches of the campaign.

Southampton, though, have already beaten the Seagulls in League Cup competition this season, but they would do well to be wary of veteran striker Glenn Murray, who has already scored three times this term, as well as four times against them.

Classic Encounter

This classic encounter dates back to 2010 and stems from a League One fixture which was played out on April 1. Taking place at Brighton's old home, the Withdean Stadium, with just under 8,000 fans in attendance, the home side lost two leads to draw 2-2 with the visiting Saints.

Elliot Benett opened the scoring in the 12th minute for the Seagulls, but Dean Hammond popped up with an equaliser just before halftime. The home team regained the advantage in the 66th minute of the match through Ashley Barnes and seemed home and dry - until the 89th minute, when substitute Lee Barnard beat keeper Peter Brezovan to save the day, as well as a point for his side.

Team News

Mark Hughes has no fresh injury concerns and has no suspended players in his side. Charlie Austin and Shane Long, however, are both facing late fitness tests, with the former nursing a hamstring injury and the latter suffering from a toe problem.

As for Brighton, Pascal Gross should be healthy enough to play following his ankle injury but Jose Izquierdo and Florin Andone are lacking match fitness. Bruno meanwhile has recovered from his hamstring problem and should be in contention to play.

Potential Lineups





Southampton: Alex McCarthy, Cedric Soares, Jannik Vestergaard, Wesley Hoedt, Ryan Bertrand, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mario Lemina, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Nathan Redmond, Danny Ings, Charlie Austin.

Brighton: Mathew Ryan, Martin Montoya, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Gaetan Bong, Anthony Knockaert, Dale Stevens, Davy Propper, Solly March, Pascal Gross, Glenn Murray.

Prediction

Southampton's Danny Ings is looking quite dangerous at the moment, while Murray has also been great up front for the Seagulls. Both these strikers could impact the match in a major way, but it could follow the pattern set last term and end with the scores level as they look well-matched on nearly every front.

Predicted scoreline: Southampton 2-2 Brighton