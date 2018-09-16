Tottenham Fans Slate Midfielder's Performance Against Liverpool as Spurs Lose Again

By 90Min
September 16, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur supporters have slammed Eric Dier's performance at Wembley on Saturday in the 2-1 loss to Liverpool. 

The loss, which was Mauricio Pochettino's side's second in a row, saw Spurs slip six points behind joint-leaders Chelsea and Liverpool at the top of the table. 

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Tottenham would've hoped to bounce back from their defeat to Watford before the international break by ending Jurgen Klopp's side's 100% record, but they fell short against the Reds with a lacklustre performance. 

Spurs fans have since taken to Twitter to voice their dissatisfaction at one player in particular, with England international Dier the main recipient of their anger. 

Liverpool took a 2-0 lead without leaving second gear, it seemed, as Gini Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino scored to all but hand the Reds an easy three points. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Erik Lamela's late goal sparked a mini resurgence, but ultimately Spurs were woeful and way off their best. 

In Dier's case, the former Sporting man was sloppy in possession and seemed to become overwhelmed as Liverpool's high press system put him under a lot of pressure. 

Spurs fans have hit out at his showing, and demanded that Victor Wanyama take his place for Tuesday's clash against Inter Milan

