Alan Brazil Expecting Former Liverpool Manager to Make Return to Premier League in Coming Months

September 17, 2018

Despite having been Celtic manager for just two full seasons, leading them to two consecutive Scottish Premiership titles, Brendan Rodgers has been tipped for a Premier League return by broadcaster Alan Brazil.

Brazil believes, thanks to the rocky form of both Leicester City and West Ham United so far this season, which has piled pressure onto their respective managers Manuel Pellegrini and Claude Puel, that Brendan Rodgers could be targeted by at least one of these two Premier League teams in the coming months. 

The broadcaster, speaking to the Sunday Post, claimed that the allure of either Leicester or West Ham would be enough for Rodgers to leave Celtic. 

He stated: "I reckon Brendan could walk before the turn of the year. It depends on the right opportunity coming along - that means a decent Premier League job.

"If a West Ham or Leicester got in touch, the Hoops boss would have a big decision to make. For me, they are two obvious clubs that Celtic should be wary of at the moment."

Brazil goes on to say that a "Premier League salary and big money to spend in January" might make the offer of a return too enticing to turn down. 

In Rodgers' last spell in the English top flight,he came agonisingly close to leading Liverpool to their first Premier League title in the 2013/14 season. 

However, a 2-0 loss to Chelsea and the infamous 3-3 draw against Crystal Palace, a game in which they were leading 3-0, was enough to throw the title away. The next two seasons were unspectacular, and Rodgers was eventually dismissed after a 1-1 draw to Everton on 4 October 2015.

