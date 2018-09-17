BBC Pundit Garth Crooks Claims Liverpool Star's Performance Against Spurs Was Oscar-Worthy

By 90Min
September 17, 2018

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has, somewhat bizarrely, claimed that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk deserved an 'Oscar' for his commanding performance in the Reds' 2-1 win at Tottenham on Saturday.

Van Dijk and Joe Gomez were imperious at the heart of the defence as Liverpool made it five wins out of five since the start of the season. They have conceded just two goals in those five games.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Including both defenders in his team of the week on the BBC Sport website, Crooks lauded Van Dijk for nullifying the threat of Spurs danger man Harry Kane .

"Harry Kane never had a kick," wrote Crooks. "Virgil van Dijk was too big, too strong and too composed on the ball. In times like these when centre-backs look imperious, strikers have to ruffle feathers and the England captain simply wasn't prepared to have a scrap.

"If ever there was a day for Harry and the boys to get among it and stick their heads in the faces of Liverpool's defenders then this was it. Instead, Van Dijk walked on to the pitch looking like a film star and walked off with the Oscar for best leading man."

Crooks also labelled Gomez "the best defender I've seen in years" and "a future England captain if ever I saw one."

Van Dijk and Gomez were two of four Liverpool players included in Crooks team of the week, along with midfielder James Milner and striker Roberto Firmino, who scored the Reds' second goal on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)