Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba Announced as New Global Ambassador for Yokohama

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has joined Yokohama as a Global Ambassador as part of the official partnership with the Stamford Bridge club, fronting a new 'Drive for More' campaign.

The 'Drive for More' campaign will run across India, Malaysia, Vietnam, France and Iberia - Yokohama's five key overseas markets, with Drogba to appear at VIP events in each territory giving customer the chance to meet the retired superstar.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"Chelsea has been such a huge part of my life and career, and I am so proud of the continued popularity of the club across the world," Drogba said.

"I am looking forward to working with Chelsea FC and Yokohama on this campaign, and meeting the Yokohama community and fans of the club in each of these regions."

Yokohama are now into their fourth season as Chelsea's primary partner and shirt sponsor.

"Since becoming Chelsea's title partner in 2015, the relationship between Yokohama and the club has grown from strength to strength," Chelsea Commercial Director Chris Townsend said.

"We are delighted to be working together on this international 'Drive For More' campaign, enabling Yokohama to become a prominent global brand with a focus on generating a significant increase in sales across the world."

CARL DE SOUZA/GettyImages

During a nine-year Chelsea career that spanned two spells at Stamford Bridge, Drogba won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups and the Champions League. He also won two Premier League Golden Boots and was twice named African Footballer of the Year.