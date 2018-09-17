Harry Kane Hits Back at Claims of Post-World Cup Fatigue After Liverpool Defeat

By 90Min
September 17, 2018

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has denied that he is still fatigued from England's impressive World Cup campaign in Russia, following a number of claims in the media over the forward's fitness levels this season.

The 25-year-old failed to find the back of the net once again on Saturday as Tottenham suffered a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Wembley, leaving Kane without a goal for club or country since August.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

There has been some suggestion in the media that Kane, along with a number of other players who reached the later stages of the World Cup, has been battling with fatigue since returning to north London.

However, Kane is adamant that Mauricio Pochettino wouldn't be selecting him to start every match if there were still concerns over his fitness, adding that he is now fully focused on ending his goal drought against Italian giants Inter in the midweek Champions League matchday.

"People are always going to look for stuff, especially when you are a big part of the team and someone who is there to get the goals," Kane said, quoted by the Mirror.

"As a team, we can all do better and as the striker, you get spoken about more, but I feel sharp and fit and if I wasn’t the manager would not be picking me.

"He believes in me, I believe in myself and hopefully I can score a couple of goals on Tuesday and it will be put to bed.”

Tottenham kick off their Champions League campaign at San Siro this week, hoping for a better result than the last time they faced Italian opposition in Europe. The club will also face trips to Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven later in the group stages.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Kane will have the chance to rediscover his goalscoring touch in the Premier League when Spurs - who now sit outside of the top four - visit Brighton & Hove Albion on matchday six.

