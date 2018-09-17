Huddersfield Boss David Wagner Explains Decision to Leave Midfielder Out Against Crystal Palace

By 90Min
September 17, 2018

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has offered an explanation for leaving midfielder Alex Pritchard out against Crystal Palace on the weekend.

The Terriers haven't won a game this season and are hanging above the relegation zone in 17th place after losing 1-0 to Roy Hodgson's Eagles on Saturday through Wilfried Zaha's strike. 

John Early/GettyImages

Pritchard's exclusion from the starting lineup must have left many Huddersfield fans baffled, but even more mystifying was Wagner's decision to go through the entire match without using him.

The manager has since given his reasons for not playing the 25-year-old against the Selhurst Park outfit, claiming that he wanted his players to focus on width, whereas Pritchard is best used centrally.

William Early/GettyImages

“We made it clear this is exactly what we wanted to avoid – playing centrally,” he said in quotes cited by The Huddersfield Daily Examiner.


“This is where Crystal Palace are very aggressive and they are very good in the transition, so you shouldn’t play in that area, centrally.

“As everybody knows, Pritchy is a player who likes to play centrally and likes to take the ball in the central position between the lines. But this is exactly where Crystal Palace are very strong.”

William Early/GettyImages

“We thought, and I think we have seen, that we could maybe hurt them on the wings with overlapping and underlapping, with crosses on the wings and diagonal balls – not centrally.

“This was our game plan and, unfortunately for Pritchy, it wasn’t our game plan to play centrally and in between the lines, where he can use his back-foot turns and his ability.

“We wanted to bring the ball wide with diagonal balls, or with our wing-backs and then cross the ball – and I think everyone saw the players did it very well and created some moments. But this is exactly the tactical reason Pritchy wasn’t involved.”

William Early/GettyImages

The Terriers have only been able to take two points from their first five matches this season and are still in search of their first win. They will be playing Leicester away next Saturday but that will be followed up by a home fixture against Tottenham.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)