'I Will Be Back': Bayern Munich Star Corentin Tolisso Confirms Lengthy Injury Lay-Off

World Cup winner Corentin Tolisso has confirmed via Twitter when he aims to return from the injury he sustained during Bayern Munich's 3-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

Tolisso, who was part of France's squad which won the 2018 World Cup with France during the summer, sustained an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury just before half time. Tolisso had scored earlier in the match with a left foot half volley from just outside the six yard box.

Je reviendrais plus fort , on se voit en 2019 ✌🏾😉

I will be back stronger , see you soon in 2019 💪🏾💪🏾#THM pic.twitter.com/q54yWxKVCy — corentin (@CorentinTolisso) September 16, 2018

This is a huge blow for both Bayern and Tolisso. Prior to his injury, Tolisso appeared to have nailed down a spot in the first team as a box-to-box midfielder.





This is a huge blow for both Bayern and Tolisso. Prior to his injury, Tolisso appeared to have nailed down a spot in the first team as a box-to-box midfielder.

The Frenchmen was making good progress at the Bavarian club, especially considering he had to deal with the pressure of being the club's most expensive ever signing, joining the club for just under £40m from Lyon.

The most worrying part for Bayern Munich and Tolisso is the long-term impacts an ACL injury can have. It might not be the career ending injury it used to be, but just three-quarters of players who sustain the injury return to play at the level they were at before. ACL injuries are also six times more likely to happen to a player, if it has happened to them before.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Therefore, this is a huge blow for Corentin Tolisso and there will be hard times for him ahead. Hopefully, he can prove the statisticians wrong, and make a strong recovery.

