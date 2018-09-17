Inter vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Tottenham kick off their Champions League campaign with a trip to the San Siro on Tuesday evening to face a struggling Inter side. Mauricio Pochettino's side will be eager to return to winning ways, following defeats to Watford and Liverpool in their last two outings in the Premier League.
Their hosts have also had an inconsistent start to their respective domestic campaign finding themselves 13th in Serie A. The significant summer rebuild under manager Luciano Spalletti, with Radja Nainggolan and Keita Baldé two notable additions, means competition for places in Spalletti's first XI is fierce. Inter's summer acquisitions will want to impress against one of the standout sides from last year's Champions League campaign.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday's clash:
Classic Encounter
Harry Redknapp's side fought back through the electric Gareth Bale, as the Welshman hit a scintillating second half hat-trick, though it proved too little too late as Spurs lost 4-3.
Key Battle
Team News
Potential Starting Lineups
Prediction
Luciano Spalletti will be frustrated by his side's inconsistency so far this term, and will be wary of a Tottenham side that beat the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid last year in the group stages.
New arrivals over the summer though have given Inter's attack a new lease of life as well as increased squad depth, and Spalletti will be confident of causing Tottenham's defence problems of their own.
Prediction: Inter 1-2 Tottenham