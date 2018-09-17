John Barnes Believes Newcastle Won't Be Finishing in the Top Four Any Time Soon

By 90Min
September 17, 2018

Former Newcastle United striker John Barnes believes that the Magpies are miles away from making a return to Champions League football, arguing that the Premier League club are years away from even competing for the top four.

Barnes played for Newcastle from 1997 to 1999, scoring six goals in 27 appearances. The former England international was also part of the Newcastle squad that made the 1998 FA Cup final, but was left on the bench for the final itself, which the Magpies lost 2-0 to Arsenal.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Barnes was speaking at an event celebrating the 20th anniversary of Newcastle's historic victory over Barcelona in the Champions League. Barnes was then asked at the event whether he thought Rafa Benitez's current Newcastle side could come close to relieving the glory days of Newcastle in the late 1990s.

The former Liverpool star responded, ''That was a Champions League game and you can't see Newcastle getting back there in the next two or three years at least. But they are back in the Premier League and it may take them time to challenge again to even get in the top seven or eight,'' Barnes told the Chronicle.

''Getting back to the top four is something I can't see in the near future. But it's a big club and if they cement their place in the Premier League and look forward, why not? Although, I can't see it in the next few years.''

Barnes believes that Newcastle should set their sights a little lower, and then build up to pushing for the European places.

''Newcastle these days need to make sure they stay in the Premier League and then look for an opportunity to push into the top 10, then maybe the top six in the next few years. Long-term, they can look higher.''

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)