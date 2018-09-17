Jordi Alba Claims Barcelona Keeper Is 'Best in the World' After Starring in Win Over Real Sociedad

Jordi Alba has lauded Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen as "the best in the world" after he came to his team's rescue in a narrow win at Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Barcelona were far from their best in San Sebastian, but came from behind to win 1-2 and maintain their 100% start to the season thanks to goals from Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

However, they also had to thank Ter Stegen, who made crucial saves to deny Theo Hernandez and Juanmi when Sociedad were ahead.

A tough opponent today, it always is at the Anoeta, but that did not stop us from earning the 3 points! Good start into busy upcoming weeks...👊🏻👊🏻#DesireToWin #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/nDkrlEuR1i — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) September 15, 2018

"For me, he is the best goalkeeper in the world and he has saved us," Alba said, quoted by Sport.

The Spanish left back admitted that Barcelona were not at their best in the first half, but said that they were much improved after half time.

"In the first half we weren't at our normal level, they got forward once, scored, and sat back. And it was really tough [to break them down]," said Alba.

"[After the break] we were back to our level and they only got at us on the counter-attack."

Barcelona now stand alone at the top of La Liga after Real Madrid dropped their first points of the Julen Lopetegui era, only managing a draw at Athletic Bilbao.

La Blaugrana begin their Champions League campaign at home to PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, but Alba insists that they are treating all competitions equally.

"Our objectives are everything," he said. "The Champions League, La Liga Santander and the cup. We have just started and we are always trying to improve."

Barcelona will also face Tottenham and Inter in Champions League Group B.