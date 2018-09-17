Jordi Alba Claims Barcelona Keeper Is 'Best in the World' After Starring in Win Over Real Sociedad

By 90Min
September 17, 2018

Jordi Alba has lauded Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen as "the best in the world" after he came to his team's rescue in a narrow win at Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Barcelona were far from their best in San Sebastian, but came from behind to win 1-2 and maintain their 100% start to the season thanks to goals from Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

However, they also had to thank Ter Stegen, who made crucial saves to deny Theo Hernandez and Juanmi when Sociedad were ahead.

"For me, he is the best goalkeeper in the world and he has saved us," Alba said, quoted by Sport.

The Spanish left back admitted that Barcelona were not at their best in the first half, but said that they were much improved after half time.

"In the first half we weren't at our normal level, they got forward once, scored, and sat back. And it was really tough [to break them down]," said Alba.

"[After the break] we were back to our level and they only got at us on the counter-attack."

Barcelona now stand alone at the top of La Liga after Real Madrid dropped their first points of the Julen Lopetegui era, only managing a draw at Athletic Bilbao.

La Blaugrana begin their Champions League campaign at home to PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, but Alba insists that they are treating all competitions equally.

"Our objectives are everything," he said. "The Champions League, La Liga Santander and the cup. We have just started and we are always trying to improve."

Barcelona will also face Tottenham and Inter in Champions League Group B.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)