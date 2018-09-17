Jurgen Klopp Sends Message to Attackers After Narrowly Edging Past Tottenham

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp issued a word of warning to his dynamic front three following the club's 2-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday, insisting that his attackers can't always be selfish in the final third.

Despite not having the majority of possession, Liverpool looked like the better team during their trip to Wembley and made light work of Mauricio Pochettino's side, only conceding to an Érik Lamela volley in added time.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Although Klopp is understandably delighted that Liverpool were able to get all three points against a title rival, the former Borussia Dortmund manager was disappointed that the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané often held onto the ball for too long at times in attacking areas.

"I would love to say it is the first time in my life I have been in a situation like that, but it happens so often," Klopp said, quoted by the Mirror. "It’s not greedy. It’s normal. I want them to score and encourage them to do so, but there are moments when they have to pass.

"Maybe one situation I would say a pass would have been better, all the others were OK.

"The boys are used to the situation when they score from these positions. These boys are such a threat to each team. These runs they do gives us the space to get in between.

"That is how we scored the second goal. So if they don’t score one day, I have no problem with that."

Liverpool's win against Tottenham has seen them maintain their place at the top of the Premier League table, and the Reds only sit behind only Chelsea on goal difference.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Premier League action will have to take a backseat for now as Liverpool prepare to welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Anfield on Tuesday, but Klopp can see his side stretch their unbeaten run to six games when Southampton travel to Merseyside on Saturday.