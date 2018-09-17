Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Key Battle, Team News and More

Last year's UEFA Champions League finalists Liverpool kick start their European campaign on Tuesday night as they host Thomas Tuchel's Paris Saint Germain.





Jurgen Klopp's side go into the game full of confidence after a series of scintillating performances against some of Europe's best last year. Liverpool have won their opening five games of the season, and Klopp will want to extend that 100% record on Tuesday against a side boasting the likes of Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe, and Edinson Cavani.

47 @ChampionsLeague goals from 15 games last season. 💫



How many this campaign, Reds? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6oC1TmbEQH — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 16, 2018

PSG enter the game with an equally good record and have demonstrated their attacking threat in the early stages of the season having scored 17 goals already in Ligue 1. With only two previous meetings between two of Europe's most attacking sides, Tuesday night's game is certain to be an open affair.

Key Battle





Trent Alexander-Arnold vs. Neymar Jr.





The Anfield faithful have found a new local hero in 19-year-old Alexander-Arnold. The full-back has established himself in Liverpool's first XI, and has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in English football. Capable of providing quality service from out wide and a threat from set pieces, as Hoffenheim discovered in last year's UEFA Champions League, the youngster is up against a world class winger in Neymar.

Having struggled defensively at times against the likes of Marcus Rashford and Wilfried Zaha, Alexander-Arnold may have to relinquish his attacking instincts against Neymar, who has already notched four times this season. The Brazilian will certainly look to test the teenager's defensive resolve at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Team News

Jurgen Klopp remains without Dejan Lovren (pelvis) while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain continues his rehabilitation from a cruciate ligament injury sustained against Roma last season.

The game comes a week too soon for midfielder Adam Lallana, who remains sidelined with a groin injury picked up on international duty, while forward Roberto Firmino faces a fitness test after suffering an eye injury in a collision with Jan Vertonghen in Saturday's win at Wembley.

Michael Oliver gave this as a foul against Firmino #TOTLIV #LFC pic.twitter.com/GsFi77rqaU — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) September 15, 2018

Klopp may be tempted to hand summer signing Fabinho his debut in midfield against a side he is familiar with from his days in Ligue 1.

Layvin Kurzawa is unavailable for PSG after having back surgery, which could see him out until 2019, though the club are yet to put a date on his return. Thomas Tuchel is also without midfielder Lassana Diarra (knee) and veteran full-back Dani Alves who has been out of action since rupturing knee ligaments in May.

Potential Starting Lineups





Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane





PSG (4-3-3): Areola; Meunier, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Veratti, Rabiot, Draxler, Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar

Prediction

Both sides have made excellent starts to their respective domestic campaigns. Jurgen Klopp's side will relish the prospect of hosting one of Europe's top sides at Anfield, famed for its European nights. While Thomas Tuchel's players will be confident ahead of Tuesday's clash, they will also be wary of the damage Liverpool's front line are capable of inflicting.

While Jurgen Klopp's side have been praised for their defensive improvements this term, in truth they are yet to face a serious test of their capabilities. PSG's front three is among the most lethal in Europe and will certainly give the Anfield rearguard a rigorous examination.





Prediction - Liverpool 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain