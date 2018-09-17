Nottingham Forest Eyeing Up January Loan Bid For Premier League Winger Following Failed Summer Move

Nottingham Forest have been linked with another move for Crystal Palace's Jason Puncheon once the January transfer window opens, in an effort to add more quality to their front end.

Puncheon has not yet made a Premier League appearance this season and appears to have been made available by manager Roy Hodgson for a move in the winter transfer window.

According to The Sun on Sunday (quoted by HITC), Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka will try to bring in the experienced winger in an attempt to bolster his squad after a disappointing start to the Championship season.

Following a scoreless draw with Swansea, Nottingham Forest sit in 15th place with just one win from their first seven games. It will be Karanka's hope to improve his side's form up until then so that Puncheon will be able to make the difference and push Forest in to potential playoff contention.

Linked with Jason Puncheon (@reluctantnicko) Would be a very good signing but another winger?? — Jack Smylie (@Inthetop1_nffc) September 16, 2018

Goals and creativity have been few and far so far for Forest, but if they are able to sign the former Southampton man on loan then there is little doubt he could help the team and without much risk to the club.

Jason Puncheon has made 148 appearance for Palace and has scored 15 goals for the club in just over three years.