PSG Manager Thomas Tuchel Reveals Bayern Munich Offer 'Came Too Late' Last Season

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he had already agreed to a deal at the Parc des Princes before being contacted about the vacant managerial position at Bayern Munich last season.

The Bundesliga champions were eyeing up a replacement for their retiring head coach Jupp Heynckes - who had been brought out of retirement following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti - and Tuchel was at the top of their list, along with soon to be RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann.

SASCHA SCHUERMANN/GettyImages

However, Bayern Munich were sat on their hands for too long as Tuchel explains he had already agreed to move to the French capital by the time that he was contacted over a switch to the Allianz Arena.

"Their proposal arrived too late, I had already decided to join the PSG," Tuchel told L'Equipe.





Interestingly, the former Borussia Dortmund boss hinted that he could have turned his nose up at Bayern Munich's offer even if it was the only one on the table, adding that he was eager on a move abroad following two years in North Rhine-Westphalia.





"My choice after Dortmund was very clear, it was something I had deep down inside me - if I’m lucky enough to have an experience abroad, I have to try," he added. "It was clear with my family, my staff and for me. Paris was special, it was a nice surprise."





Since joining PSG it has been no surprise that the well-renowned manager has his side currently sitting at the top of Ligue 1, five points clear of their nearest challengers Marseille, Lille and Toulouse.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Arguably Tuchel's biggest test as the manager of Paris Saint-Germain will come on Tuesday when his unbeaten side travels to Liverpool in the Champions League where he will take on his predecessor from his time both at Dortmund and Mainz, Jürgen Klopp.