Southampton 2-2 Brighton: Report, Ratings & Reaction as the Seagulls Fight Back to Earn a Point

Southampton threw away a 2-0 lead against Brighton to draw 2-2 in the Premier League on Monday evening.

A sensational strike from Pierre Hojbjerg coupled with a penalty from Danny Ings looked to have earned all three points for Southampton but a header from Shane Duffy and a late penalty from Glenn Murray salvaged a draw for the visitors.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

After a dominant first half an hour, the Saints opened the scoring courtesy of a scorching long range strike from Pierre Hojbjerg, leaving the helpless Mat Ryan clawing at thin air.





Southampton were able to double their lead on the hour mark, however, against the run of play, Brighton pulled one back when Shane Duffy rose highest to head home an Anthony Knockaert free-kick.





Brighton weren't done there and they managed to snatch a point right at the death with a cool penalty from Glenn Murray.

SOUTHAMPTON





Key Talking Point





Many people had written off Southampton prior to the start of the season, but the difference between Mauricio Pellegrino's Southampton of last season and Mark Hughes' Southampton of this season is remarkable.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The result will be a bitter pill to swallow for the Saints, who dropped back far too deep once Brighton pulled a goal back, but they should take heart from the fact that they performed very well for the vast majority of the match.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: McCarthy (6); Cedric (6), Vestegaard (6), Hoedt (7), Bertrand (6); Lemina (6), Hojbjerg (8*), Elyounoussi (6), Redmond (7); Long (6), Ings (7).

Substitutes: Gabbiadini (5), Ward-Prowse (6), Davies (N/A)

Star Man - There were plenty of decent performances on show, but Pierre Hojbjerg deserves to take the plaudits, not only for his incredible goal, but also for his composed performance in the centre of the park.

He performed every job asked of him with ease and was able to affect in the game both offensively and defensively. He will be hugely important going forward for Mark Hughes' side.

Hojbjerg take a bow son! #SOUBHA — Steve Vernon (@UtdLoungeRedSte) September 17, 2018





Oh my god what a hit. Absolute bullet from Hojbjerg. Unreal. Top drawer stuff. #SOUBHA — Mikie (@mikiebehan) September 17, 2018





Hojbjerg you beauty!!! Class goal! Come on @SouthamptonFC — Jamie Rice (@Jmerice94) September 17, 2018

Worst Player - No one really had a bad game for Southampton, but Shane Long was the least effective player in the forward line and he wasted a decent chance midway through the second half when he was clean through on goal with just Matt Ryan to beat.

Shane Long. He bottled it. He clearly didn’t fancy being clattered! 😁#SOUBHA — Kay Akeredolu (@kayblow76) September 17, 2018

BRIGHTON





Key Talking Point

Chris Hughton will be the first to admit that Brighton were far from their best in this one, but the fact that they were able to salvage a draw away from home despite being second best will fill him with great satisfaction.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

They were lucky to avoid defeat, but if they can continue to show that same level of commitment for the rest of the season then will be seeing them fight it out in the top flight for another season at least.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Ryan (6); Montoya (6), Duffy (6), Dunk (6), Bong (5); Stephens (5), Bissouma (5), March (5), Knockaert (7), Propper (3); Murray (6)





Substitutes: Jahanbakhsh (5), Locadia (4).

Star Man - There weren't many great performances on show for Brighton but Anthony Knockaert was their brightest spark in the final third.

His final ball was excellent and he looked threatening whenever he managed to find some space in the final third. If it weren't for his fantastic assist for Shane Duffy's goal then Brighton surely wouldn't have come back to earn themselves a point.

Unreal work rate and commitment from Anthony Knockaert. They may not get something from the game but he has not given up at all. — Jayant Singh (@JaySinghLFC) September 17, 2018





Worst Player - Brighton seriously struggled to string together any effective attacks in the final third and much of that was down to Davy Propper's poor performance in an attacking midfield role.

His passing was poor and his first touch was all over the place, meaning that Glenn Murray was consistently left isolated at the top of the pitch. He is lucky that Brighton avoided defeat or much of the blame would have been resting on his shoulders.

Davy Propper is some kind of joke. Keep the ball man. Useless — chris widdop (@widdop_c) September 17, 2018





Davy propper can’t even pass a cold — Rub Duck (@RubDuckPlayz) September 17, 2018

Looking Ahead





Southampton now have the daunting task of making the trip north to face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, mindful of the fact that Jurgen Klopp's side currently boast a perfect record in the league.

Meanwhile, Brighton host Tottenham Hotspur at the Amex Stadium on Saturday evening.