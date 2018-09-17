Wolves Boss Espírito Santo Demands Side Become More 'Ruthless' Following 1-0 Win Over Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espírito Santo has called on his side to become more ruthless in front of goal, following their hard-fought 1-0 Premier League win over Burnley.

Speaking after the win, via Sky Sports, the Portuguese coach praised his side for earning their first home win over season, but contended that there is much room for improvement.

Santo said: "We did a good game, we were organised, Burnley didn't have any chances, we had a lot. It was a lot, we should improve on that.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

"It's hard to build the way we build and stay organised in the shape. It could have been a different result but how we played is more important at this stage of the season. The scoreline could have been more. The way we create those chances requires the last touch, but things will come if we stay organise and are more clinical."





Wolves dominated much of the game, but had to wait until the 60th minute to take the lead, when striker Raúl Jiménez slotted home following a counter-attacking move. Discussing his side's performance further, Santo said: "The most difficult thing in football is the touch to put the ball in the goal.

"I'm glad the way we produced the chances and we are going to work together to be more clinical, ruthless and kill the game. But I am very proud of the way the fans supported us through the game and how the substitutes came and changed the dynamic of the game."

"Burnley are a very tough team. What they did last season and how they did it, very compact, they were in the game until the end and things can change with the long balls and the corners because they are very good in these situations."