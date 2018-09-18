LIVE: Barcelona Opens Champions League Run vs. PSV Eindhoven

Watch the goals and key plays as Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven square off in Group B play in the UEFA Champions League.

By Avi Creditor
September 18, 2018

Barcelona has watched bitter rival Real Madrid lift the Champions League trophy in each of the last three seasons, and it sets out on trying to reclaim the title when it begins 2018-19 group play at home against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday (12:55 p.m. ET).

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez & Co. host the Dutch champions at Camp Nou, kicking off the action in a very difficult Group B. Inter Milan and Tottenham meet at the San Siro simultaneously in the group's other opening match.

Barcelona last won the title in 2015, and Messi made a point in remarks prior to the start of the season that the club has put an added emphasis on becoming European champions again. In order to start that quest on the right foot, it will need to tame Mexican winger Hirving Lozano, who is in fine form with six goals in seven matches across all competitions to start the season for PSV.

Barcelona, unfamiliarly playing in daylight with the new early start times added to the competition, bossed the ball in the early moments, though without creating too much havoc in the final third. 

It was PSV that had the first dangerous moment of the match, when an awful clearance fell to Gaston Pereiro just inside the Barcelona box. The Uruguayan midfielder spoiled the chance, though, blasting it over Marc-Andre ter Stegen's goal and letting the hosts off easy.

Barcelona perhaps took that as a wake-up call and pushed for the opener on the other end. It nearly came through Philippe Coutinho, who had to contort himself to get a head on Suarez's cross from the right, only to put his chance wide of the mark in the 11th minute.

PSV didn't appear to be too bothered by Barcelona's aggression and it nearly struck on the counterattack a few minutes later. Steven Bergwijn was played forward down the left channel, and his curling attempt didn't miss the far post by much, as a grateful ter Stegen watched the shot bend wide.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Barcelona's next group match is at Tottenham, while PSV will host Inter Milan in Matchday 2 action on Oct. 3.

