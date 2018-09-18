Benjamin Mendy Opens Up About His Close Relationship With 'Father' Pep Guardiola

By 90Min
September 18, 2018

Benjamin Mendy has revealed that his Manchester City teammates have teased him for his close relationship with manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola was one of several managers Mendy discussed in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche. The French defender compared Guardiola to Marcelo Bielsa, the famously temperamental Argentine who was Mendy's manager at Marseille.

"At Man City, Raheem Sterling teases me sometimes: “Where is your father?” The first time I did not understand he was talking about Pep," said Mendy. 

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

"Everybody uses his first name. He doesn’t want us to call him “boss” or “coach“.

"We are all aware that he has the keys but he would like to be considered as an average member of the staff. He is a hard worker who does everything to put us in good conditions. 

"He likes football too much. It is like an upgraded version of Marcelo Bielsa. By the way, when we talked about Bielsa I saw the gratitude in his eyes. 

"Before the derby against Manchester United, he gave us an emotional speech about the supporters, the short distance between their stadium and ours."

Mendy made only seven Premier League appearances for City last season as he spent most of the campaign sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury which required surgery.

Despite his extended absence, Mendy has not lost the faith of his manager, who has started him in four of City's five Premier League matches so far this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)