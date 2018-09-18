Bolton Defender Stephen Darby Retires at 29 Due to Motor Neurone Disease Diagnosis

Bolton defender Stephen Darby has been forced to retire from professional football at the age of 29 after he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

Darby, who joined Bolton in the summer of 2017, received the diagnosis from a specialist recently.

"It is with great sadness that I announce my immediate retirement from professional football due to a recent diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease," said Darby in a statement released via Bolton's official website.

More information: https://t.co/P7jbg1j9v3

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank my teammates, Phil Parkinson and all the staff at Bolton Wanderers Football Club for their amazing support at what has been an extremely difficult period for myself and my family.

"I would like to ask for privacy at this time so I can adjust to the battle I have ahead and so that I can spend time with those closest to me."

Darby began his career at Liverpool, winning the FA Youth Cup in 2006 and 2007 before making his senior debut in 2008 against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, and his Premier League debut in January 2010.

Liverpool Football Club are saddened by the news of Stephen Darby’s retirement after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.



The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Stephen and his family at this time.

He spent time on loan at Swindon, Notts County and Rochdale before joining Bradford. He made over 230 appearances for the Bantams and was appointed club captain by manager Phil Parkinson.



Parkinson then brought him to the University of Bolton Stadium last year, where he made his final appearance in May 2018.

