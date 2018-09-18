Chelsea Favourites to Sign Fiorentina Winger Despite Interest From Around Europe

By 90Min
September 18, 2018

Chelsea are reportedly leading a number of European sides in the race to sign Fiorentina and Italy winger Federico Chiesa.

The 20-year-old is considered one of Europe's brightest talents following some impressive showings last season. The son of former Italy international Enrico Chiesa, he netted six times and provided nine assists in 36 Serie A appearances in 2017/18, alerting a number clubs across the continent - one being Maurizio Sarri's side.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

As a result, The Express report that the Blues are in pole position to sign Chiesa, who could make a move as early as January next month due to interest from Juventus and Sarri's former club Napoli

The Turin-based club apparently saw bids in excess of £50m knocked back over the summer and would need to stump up considerably more for the Italy international, who are expected go back in again to try and sign the young forward at the turn of the year.

Napoli meanwhile, now managed by Carlo Ancelotti, represent Chelsea's other main threat for the services of Chiesa. However, their lack of financial clout compared to Sarri's new club means the Premier League side as front-runners to sign the Fiorentina man.

View this post on Instagram

Bravi ragazzi 💥☝️💪! @acffiorentina

A post shared by Federico Chiesa (@fedexchiesa) on

Despite the speculation surrounding his future, Chiesa has started the season well, scoring in Fiorentina's first game of the season against Chievo Verona, before providing an assist the following match against Udinese. 

Chiesa has also been impressing for Italy since making his debut against Argentina in March 2018, going on to earn seven caps for Gil Azzurri, with his last two coming in their recent UEFA Nations League fixtures against Poland and Portugal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)