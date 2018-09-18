Chelsea Favourites to Sign Fiorentina Winger Despite Interest From Around Europe

Chelsea are reportedly leading a number of European sides in the race to sign Fiorentina and Italy winger Federico Chiesa.

The 20-year-old is considered one of Europe's brightest talents following some impressive showings last season. The son of former Italy international Enrico Chiesa, he netted six times and provided nine assists in 36 Serie A appearances in 2017/18, alerting a number clubs across the continent - one being Maurizio Sarri's side.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

As a result, The Express report that the Blues are in pole position to sign Chiesa, who could make a move as early as January next month due to interest from Juventus and Sarri's former club Napoli.

The Turin-based club apparently saw bids in excess of £50m knocked back over the summer and would need to stump up considerably more for the Italy international, who are expected go back in again to try and sign the young forward at the turn of the year.

Napoli meanwhile, now managed by Carlo Ancelotti, represent Chelsea's other main threat for the services of Chiesa. However, their lack of financial clout compared to Sarri's new club means the Premier League side as front-runners to sign the Fiorentina man.

Despite the speculation surrounding his future, Chiesa has started the season well, scoring in Fiorentina's first game of the season against Chievo Verona, before providing an assist the following match against Udinese.

Chiesa has also been impressing for Italy since making his debut against Argentina in March 2018, going on to earn seven caps for Gil Azzurri, with his last two coming in their recent UEFA Nations League fixtures against Poland and Portugal.