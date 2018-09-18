American soccer sensation Christian Pulisic scored an absurd (and sort of accidental) game-winning goal in the Champions League on his 20th birthday.

Pulisic netted the only goal of the match in the 85th minute for Dortmund, giving BVB a 1-0 win over Belgium's Club Brugge. Pulisic, who came off the bench in his return to action after a muscular injury, provided the energy manager Lucien Favre was seeking, as he pressured the defense on a clearance attempt and blocked it with his shin.

The ball looped over the goalkeeper and under the bar for the strike that wound up being the game-winner and the second Champions League goal of Pulisic's burgeoning career.

Christian Pulisic le da la victoria al @BVB sobre el @ClubBrugge con este GOOOOOLAAAAAZOOOOOO 🔝🔥🏆 #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/0DJQt73ikv — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) September 18, 2018

The match was also Pulisic's 100th career appearance with Dortmund, and the win helped BVB keep pace with Atletico Madrid–a 2-1 winner over Monaco–atop Group A in the Champions League.