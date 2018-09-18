WATCH: Christian Pulisic Scores Champions League Game-Winner on 20th Birthday

The U.S. midfielder came off the bench and delivered a game-winner for Borussia Dortmund–in fortuitous fashion.

By Emily Caron
September 18, 2018

American soccer sensation Christian Pulisic scored an absurd (and sort of accidental) game-winning goal in the Champions League on his 20th birthday.

Pulisic netted the only goal of the match in the 85th minute for Dortmund, giving BVB a 1-0 win over Belgium's Club Brugge. Pulisic, who came off the bench in his return to action after a muscular injury, provided the energy manager Lucien Favre was seeking, as he pressured the defense on a clearance attempt and blocked it with his shin. 

The ball looped over the goalkeeper and under the bar for the strike that wound up being the game-winner and the second Champions League goal of Pulisic's burgeoning career.

The match was also Pulisic's 100th career appearance with Dortmund, and the win helped BVB keep pace with Atletico Madrid–a 2-1 winner over Monaco–atop Group A in the Champions League.

