'Even Now': Long Retired Striker Backs Himself to Score Against Leicester City's Leaky Defence

By 90Min
September 18, 2018

Retired footballer and now BBC pundit Ian Wright has suggested that he would be capable of breaching Leicester's embarrassingly poor defence. 

Dissecting City's woeful performance against Bournemouth on this weekend's Match of the Day, the dialogue between former forwards Wright and Gary Lineker ended in a rather comical manner. 

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

“Leicester conceding goals, a lack of pace at the back? They do, they look very vulnerable at the back.” 

Absolutely burnt for pace by the Cherries strike force, both Harry Maguire and Wes Morgan failed to get anywhere near Josh King and Callum Wilson all day. In fact, the only impact Leicester's Jamaican international made was to get sent off.

 

The Arsenal legend suggested that if the Foxes continue in this manner then they are in big trouble. Even at age 54, Wright expressed that he'd be up for lacing his boots again if it meant getting a go at them: “That’s five of their last six they have lost on the road. 

"They just look vulnerable. They look easy to get at. I wouldn’t mind playing against them."

Lineker fired back trying to gain clarity on the situation, wondering whether the Woolwich born man was referring to his playing days or right at this moment: “Even now?”

The answer he got might have surprised a few due to the fact that Wright has now been retired for 18 years. However, it seems the pundit still backs his ability: “Even now.”

