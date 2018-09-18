Former Premier League Referee Claims Tottenham Should've Been Awarded Penalty in Liverpool Defeat

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has claimed that Michael Oliver should've awarded Tottenham a late penalty for Sadio Mane's challenge on Heung-Min Son during Liverpool's win over Spurs at Wembley on Saturday.

Despite Jurgen Klopp's side comprehensively outplaying the hosts for most of the tie, they might have left Wembley with only one point.

During an injury-time rally, which followed a goal from Erik Lamela, Mane appeared to catch Son as he looked to get his shot away, although referee Oliver pointed for a goal kick instead.

MB Media/GettyImages

Writing on Sky Sports' Ref Watch column, Gallagher claimed that Mauricio Pochettino's side should've received the penalty, although he has sympathy with the official for not spotting the incident in real time.

"It is a penalty when you slow it down and look at it. I was watching this game and I thought he kicked his own foot," he said. "The TV picked it up and I was astonished when I saw it back, but the referee couldn't give it in real time."

Gallagher isn't the only individual who believed that Mane's tackle should've resulted in a spot kick, with Alan Shearer in agreement with the former referee, citing Oliver's poor positioning as the reason why he couldn't point to the spot.

Nothing was given however, as goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino secured the 2-1 win for the Reds, with Lamela's late strike little more than consolation, as Spurs suffered their second successive Premier League defeat.

5 – Liverpool have won their opening five games of a top-flight season for the third time in their history (also 1990-91 and 1978-79). Marker. #TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/eCbxnudoz6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 15, 2018

Both sides attention now turns to their opening Champions League encounters, as Tottenham travel to Italy to face Inter at the San Siro, while last season's finalists Liverpool welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Anfield.