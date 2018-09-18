Jamie Carragher Risks Liverpool Fans Wrath as He Names 'Best Player' in the Premier League

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has hailed Chelsea star Eden Hazard as the best player in the Premier League.

The Belgian has started the season in remarkable fashion, scoring five goals and assisting two others in five games for the Blues, having only started in three. And he's coming off a hat-trick scored against Cardiff City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Carragher, who spent all of his career with the Reds, now works as a pundit for Sky Sports and recently branded the Chelsea winger as the best in the league.

Eden Hazard for Chelsea in 2018-19:



🏟 5 games

⏱ 307 minutes

⚽️ 5 goals

🅰️ 2 assists



Never so clinical. Involved in a goal every 44 mins. 🔥



Fair to say: it’s his best start ever. He never scored in 4 consecutive games either.#cfc pic.twitter.com/QBeR29s3M9 — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) September 17, 2018

"I think Hazard is the best player in the Premier League, the 40-year-old said on Sky Sports Monday Night Football ( the Mail).

"What I mean by that is, [Kevin] De Bruyne and [Mohamed] Salah were the best players last season, I'm talking over a four or five-year period if I think 'who's the man?'. I do, I think he's fantastic.

"I think he was the best player at the World Cup. I should say that, I think he should have won player of the tournament. But he's been used really well by the manager.

"The great thing that I love and say about every top attacking player is they can't be bullied, they can't be knocked off the ball.

"Me as a defender thinks 'can I get at him? Can I wind him up? Can I do this? Can I do that?'. No, he's too strong."

Hazard is currently flourishing under new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, who has said that he can score 40 goals a season if he uses his energy in the final third as opposed to getting on the ball in deeper positions.