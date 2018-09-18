Jamie Redknapp Believes Roberto Firmino Is the Key to Liverpool's Rampant Forward Line

Jamie Redknapp has suggested that Liverpool's Roberto Firmino is the key player in the Reds' forward line and is the man who brings the best out of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Firmino was superb during Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Tottenham at the weekend and he picked up a goal to show for his troubles. In Redknapp's column for the Daily Mail, the ex-Liverpool man sang the forward's praises and discussed how important he was for Jurgen Klopp's men at the weekend.

"The Liverpool forward may not have scored a hat-trick like Eden Hazard, but he was Tottenham's worst nightmare at Wembley. He was constantly harrying Spurs midfielders and giving them no time on the ball.





"On Sky Sports, I likened his performance to a hyena: always snarling, full of energy and ready to bite. Time and again at Wembley he pickpocketed Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele to launch counter-attacks.

"With Spurs' full backs committed up the pitch, Liverpool were able to break into space at high speed."

Despite how well Liverpool played against Spurs, Salah and Mane did come under some scrutiny for their individual performances. Redknapp claimed that Firmino is the man that holds Liverpool's lethal forward line together.





"Firmino's work rate is infectious. He makes Mo Salah and Sadio Mane work even harder off the ball."





The Brazilian was taken off in the second half after a clash with Jan Vertonghen left him with a minor eye injury, but it was revealed that the incident was just a scare and that he should be fit to play PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. According to Redknapp, this will prove to be a huge boost for Liverpool.

"Liverpool will be relieved that he is OK after Jan Vertonghen scratched his eye. Firmino is the ultimate team player who sets the tempo for Jurgen Klopp's side."