Jamie Redknapp Believes Roberto Firmino Is the Key to Liverpool's Rampant Forward Line

By 90Min
September 18, 2018

Jamie Redknapp has suggested that Liverpool's Roberto Firmino is the key player in the Reds' forward line and is the man who brings the best out of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Firmino was superb during Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Tottenham at the weekend and he picked up a goal to show for his troubles. In Redknapp's column for the Daily Mail, the ex-Liverpool man sang the forward's praises and discussed how important he was for Jurgen Klopp's men at the weekend.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"The Liverpool forward may not have scored a hat-trick like Eden Hazard, but he was Tottenham's worst nightmare at Wembley. He was constantly harrying Spurs midfielders and giving them no time on the ball.


"On Sky Sports, I likened his performance to a hyena: always snarling, full of energy and ready to bite. Time and again at Wembley he pickpocketed Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele to launch counter-attacks.

"With Spurs' full backs committed up the pitch, Liverpool were able to break into space at high speed."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Despite how well Liverpool played against Spurs, Salah and Mane did come under some scrutiny for their individual performances. Redknapp claimed that Firmino is the man that holds Liverpool's lethal forward line together.


"Firmino's work rate is infectious. He makes Mo Salah and Sadio Mane work even harder off the ball."


The Brazilian was taken off in the second half after a clash with Jan Vertonghen left him with a minor eye injury, but it was revealed that the incident was just a scare and that he should be fit to play PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. According to Redknapp, this will prove to be a huge boost for Liverpool.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"Liverpool will be relieved that he is OK after Jan Vertonghen scratched his eye. Firmino is the ultimate team player who sets the tempo for Jurgen Klopp's side."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)