Klopp 'Wouldn't Trade' Liverpool's Front Three for Neymar, Mbappe & Cavani Ahead of PSG Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he wouldn't swap his own front three - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino - for anyone ahead of going up against Paris Saint-Germain forwards Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani in the Champions League.





The PSG trio netted a combined 89 times in 2017/18 as the club surged to another domestic treble, while the club as a whole set a Champions League record by scoring 25 goals in the group stage. And the front three already have 11 goals between them so far this season.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

But Salah, Mane and Firmino actually scored 91 for Liverpool last season, with the Reds also setting a Champions League record of their own for most goals overall (47 in 15 games).

"I love my players, all of them, so I don't want to change anything; I wouldn't change them," Klopp is quoted as saying by The Guardian as the clubs prepare to head to head at Anfield.

"I watched Paris last year and I watched them this year, and it is impressive. They are really good, and not only for Paris," he added.

"Kylian Mbappe: what a World Cup he played. Neymar: we all know about his quality. [Angel] Di Maria: maybe he didn't have the best time at Manchester United but all the rest of his career was outstanding. Cavani: outstanding goalscorer, so good.

"It is the biggest test of our defending so far for sure, not only of our defence. If you let them pass in specific areas, they decide alone if they score or not because of the speed, because of the mix of speed and technical abilities. All of them want to score goals."

Klopp must yet make a decision over whether to use Firmino after the eye injury the Brazilian suffered during the weekend win over Tottenham. It is expected that Daniel Sturridge would fill in to lead the line if Firmino is deemed unable to play.