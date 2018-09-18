Marcus Rashford Set for First Start Since Season Opener in Man Utd's Champions League Tie

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is set to make his first start of the season in the Red Devils' Champions League opener against Young Boys, after impressing whilst on international duty.

The Mirror reports that, despite the United academy graduate's ban at domestic level, the 20-year-old is free to play in Europe and looks set to do so.

Jose Mourinho is said to have been encouraged to start Rashford after the forward hit two goals in two games for England in the international break.

Additionally, the youngster's raw pace will be a vital asset on the Swiss side's artificially laid Stade de Suisse pitch. It is believed that misfiring Chilean Alexis Sanchez will be the one the make way.

Mourinho has come under fire this season for not giving Rashford much game time.

Danny Welbeck for Man Utd in the Premier League:

• 92 appearances

• 5,203 minutes

• 20 goals

• 9 assists



Marcus Rashford for Man Utd in the Premier League:

• 81 appearances

• 4,490 minutes

• 17 goals

• 8 assists

England international started the season opener against Leicester, but has since made just two appearances off the bench whilst missing the win over Watford through suspension.

Another England international in Luke Shaw, who assisted Rashford's goal against Spain, is likely to return to the Red Devils' starting lineup having missed the trip to Vicarage Road with a head injury.

Despite the fact that Young Boys will be embarking on their first ever Champions League campaign, United playmaker Juan Mata has warned against complacency.

The Spaniard said: “It would be a huge mistake to underestimate them just because they aren’t as big of a name as other teams, with many of those huge clubs [Juventus and Valencia] also featuring in our group.

“Young Boys won their league last season by a considerable margin and they have started this campaign by winning all of their matches, including those in cup competitions.

“We are talking about a team that is in great form and will be facing us hugely motivated, just as every opponent does when they play against Manchester United."