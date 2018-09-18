Mike Ashley Drops Asking Price for Newcastle as Unpopular Owner Seeks Way Out of St James' Park

After 11 months on the market, owner Mike Ashley has opted to lower the price of Newcastle United by a full £80m, according to reports.



After signalling his intention to sell last year, Ashley initially priced the Premier League club at upwards of £380m. However, The Shields Gazette reports that after struggling to find a buyer and failed negotiations with potential investor Amanda Staveley - coupled with pressure from Newcastle fan groups and negative media attention - the business mogul has dropped his price to around £300m as he attempts to offload the club.

Looks like Mike Ashley is trying to get the word out about selling #NUFC https://t.co/DWug4yGBfO — The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) September 18, 2018

Newcastle United have struggled on the pitch in recent times, overcoming a relegation battle last season to finish 10th place, while the current campaign has seen the Magpies get off to a dire start, having earned just one point from five games.





Rafa Benitez's team currently sit 19th in the Premier League table after their loss to Arsenal on Saturday.





Despite the report of a lowered price tag, many Newcastle fans remain sceptical of Mike Ashley's intentions, with many eager to see the back of the retail tycoon.



Do not let the ‘news’ that Mike Ashley has lowered his asking price for #NUFC distract from the excellent work that is being done to pile the pressure on him and those around him. Let’s keep going! 💪🏻 — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) September 18, 2018

Since Amanda Staveley distanced herself from buying the club at Ashley's original quoted value, Newcastle United has seen little interest from other buyers. Though with a substantial price drop, new suitors for the club may emerge.