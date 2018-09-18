Mikel Arteta Opens Up on Missing Out on Arsenal Job & Highlights Future Ambitions

By 90Min
September 18, 2018

Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta insists he doesn't regret missing out on the Arsenal coaching job during the summer.

The former Gunners midfielder was among those considered to replace Arsene Wenger in the wake of the Frenchman's departure at the end of the season. However, Unai Emery was the one appointed.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Arteta was actually the favourite to fill the then-vacant post, yet the board changed their course late on and opted for Emery, as they ultimately decided that the 36-year-old's lack of experience would pose too great a risk.

The assistant coach took up Champions League press duties in Pep Guardiola's absence on Tuesday - the manager is suspended one match for abusing a match official during the Citizen's second leg quarter final loss to Liverpool last season - claiming he has no hard feelings over losing out to Emery and is very happy where he is.

"In football, it's so hard to predict things,” the Spaniard told reporters ahead of City's European opener against Lyon (H/T the Mirror).

“When things happen, you have to make decisions, sometimes you don't have time to make them. The decision was made and I'm so happy the decision was made. I'm very privileged to be where I am.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I feel very fulfilled with the job I'm doing at the moment.

“If you ask me the question if, one day in the future, I will be a coach, the answer is probably 'yes'.

“But I'm really happy where I am and really enjoying the moment I'm living. We have a fantastic momentum and there's still a lot of room for this club to grow - so I am very pleased with where I am.”

Asked how close he came to taking over as boss at his former side, Arteta refused to be drawn in.

"I didn’t talk on that two or three months ago and I didn't make a statement," he replied. “And I don’t think today is the day to talk about it. You all know something happened but the reality is I'm here and I'm very happy.”

