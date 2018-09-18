Newcastle Star Ayoze Perez Insists That the 'Points Will Come' as He Attempts to Rally the Magpies

Newcastle star Ayoze Perez has issued a rallying cry to Magpies' supporters after their dismal start to the season, insisting that the 'points will come'.

As reported by the Mirror, the Spanish forward has admitted that the mood 'could be better' inside St James' Park, but has called for unity as the club look to improve on their winless start.

Newcastle had not been blessed with the easiest start, with games against Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City coming within their first five games - somewhat respectably, they only lost all of these by a 2-1 margin.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

A single point against Cardiff, a game in which Kenedy missed a last gasp penalty to snatch all three points, is all Newcastle have to show for their efforts this season.

However, Perez is keeping calm.

The 25-year-old said: “The mood? It could be better, but we have to keep going and we have to do more than we are. It’s way too early to be worried. It’s September, and there is still a long way until the finish.

“One of the most difficult things in football is to keep at a good level when you know you’re in a bad run.

“You cannot give up. You cannot think ‘We are done’ or anything like that. There is still a long way to go, a lot of points still to play for.

“It’s true that the fixture list didn’t help us, but we are where we are. It’s not a good situation, but it’s time to keep working.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"We know that we’ve got a lot of work to do and a lot of improvements to make. There is still a long way to go - we have to keep going. Everyone has to play against the top sides, but now we’ve got to think about the next game. Our season starts now."

Newcastle travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace on Saturday, a game in which they could really do with a win to ease the tension around the club.