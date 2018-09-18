PHOTOS: Nike Unveil Seventh & Final 'CR7 Chapters' Boots in Tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo

Nike have officially unveiled the seventh and final iteration in the 'CR7 Chapters' series, a sequence of Nike Mercurial boots dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The boots that were the first chapter of the series came out in 2015 and each design has told an important part of Ronaldo's 'personal and footballing history.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Image by Jamie Spencer

Image by Jamie Spencer

'Chapter Seven' pays tribute to his iconic shirt number in forefoot graphic, while also giving a nod to the carbon fibre boots worn in the past.

"The boots reflect what I am. They put part of my history in the boots," Ronaldo himself said.

The CR7 Chapter 7 Mercurial is available September 20 on nike.com