REVEALED: Why Liverpool Move to Sign Paris Saint-Germain Superstar Fell Through

A report in France has revealed Liverpool failed in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, prior to the French wonderkid moving to Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe took the world by storm during his breakout season with Monaco during the 2016/17 season and was unsurprisingly on the radar of almost every major side in Europe.

Liverpool were one such club who had their eyes optimistically set on the Frenchman, but he instead joined PSG on an initial loan deal, which then became permanent this summer.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

According to French media outlet L'Equipe, Mbappe was left 'charmed' by Jurgen Klopp during talks held between both parties, but Liverpool's comparatively small budget meant that they were not able to compete financially with the likes of PSG and Real Madrid.

The report also claims that Liverpool were prepared to make the teenager the club's highest earner alongside Phillipe Coutinho.

Mbappe has since gone on to enjoy great success with the French giants and he managed to score 21 goals in his debut season in the French capital, earning him a spot in the French squad that went on to win the World Cup - a tournament that saw the 19-year-old score four goals.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

He would have more than likely been a great success under Klopp if Liverpool had have been able to land his signature, but supporters won't be too disheartened after they managed to land Mohamed Salah instead. The Egyptian went on to become a record breaker during his debut season and proved to be an inspired piece of business, costing around £34m.

Liverpool supporters will get the chance to witness just what they missed out on when PSG travel to Anfield for a Champions League clash on Tuesday evening.