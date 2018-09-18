REVEALED: Why Liverpool Move to Sign Paris Saint-Germain Superstar Fell Through

By 90Min
September 18, 2018

A report in France has revealed Liverpool failed in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, prior to the French wonderkid moving to Paris Saint-Germain. 

Mbappe took the world by storm during his breakout season with Monaco during the 2016/17 season and was unsurprisingly on the radar of almost every major side in Europe. 

Liverpool were one such club who had their eyes optimistically set on the Frenchman, but he instead joined PSG on an initial loan deal, which then became permanent this summer.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

According to French media outlet L'Equipe, Mbappe was left 'charmed' by Jurgen Klopp during talks held between both parties, but Liverpool's comparatively small budget meant that they were not able to compete financially with the likes of PSG and Real Madrid.

The report also claims that Liverpool were prepared to make the teenager the club's highest earner alongside Phillipe Coutinho.

Mbappe has since gone on to enjoy great success with the French giants and he managed to score 21 goals in his debut season in the French capital, earning him a spot in the French squad that went on to win the World Cup - a tournament that saw the 19-year-old score four goals.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

He would have more than likely been a great success under Klopp if Liverpool had have been able to land his signature, but supporters won't be too disheartened after they managed to land Mohamed Salah instead. The Egyptian went on to become a record breaker during his debut season and proved to be an inspired piece of business, costing around £34m.

Liverpool supporters will get the chance to witness just what they missed out on when PSG travel to Anfield for a Champions League clash on Tuesday evening.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)