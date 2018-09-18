Rio Ferdinand Tells Marcus Rashford to 'Fight' for His Position at Manchester United Amid Exit Talk

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has instructed Marcus Rashford to fight for his position at Old Trafford, and demanded that the Red Devils' academy graduate show why he deserves to own the famous number 10 shirt.

In an interview with ESPN, Ferdinand, who won six Premier League titles in 12 years at Old Trafford, did not mince his words in speaking about what Rashford needs to do to prove himself.

Amid suggestions that Rashford needs to leave United to further his game time prospects, Ferdinand ordered the 20-year-old not to give up at the first hurdle in his short career, and has instead suggested he use the situation as motivation.

The 39-year-old said: "You've got to fight, you've got to show fight, fight for that position. You ain't growing up at Man United to walk out the door at the first bit of disruption.

"No, you got a number 10 on your shirt for a reason, you're there because you got a talent, fight for it."

Ferdinand has also had his say on whether he feels Jose Mourinho is managing the young England international properly throughout the situation.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

He added: "I just think there is a balance. I think it's been blown out of proportion. I don't think it's too far Mourinho's fault and too far Rashford's fault.

"I look at it as if I'm Marcus Rashford: 'Have I started enough games? Do I feel if we have to go to play a big massive game am I going to start that game all the time?

"Does he see me as his main man to go win games?' At this moment I feel Marcus Rashford will say probably not."

Have to say, Paul Scholes was idolised for his range of passes with his stronger foot, but today some of the passes Pogba played with his weaker foot were just unbelievable. His ability has never been questioned, we just need to see him playing like that every week. Top player. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) September 15, 2018

Ferdinand, who was once the most expensive British footballer in history, has also shared his opinion on what he feels Paul Pogba needs to do to become a great, citing Cristiano Ronaldo as an example.

The BT Sport pundit continued: "Cristiano came as what we called a showpony, all the stepovers, looking good for the fans.

"He left as the best player in the world, who lived and died by the end product. Goals and assists.

"But that's down to intelligence, [Ronaldo] worked it out, actually, 'that's good that the people love me for that, but what's going to get me there, to the top of the mountain.

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

"I need to adjust my game.' And he left as the best player in the world.

"So Paul Pogba can look at that as something to learn from there as well. What do I really need to do to make myself the best midfielder on this planet?"