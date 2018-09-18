Stan Collymore Admits West Ham Star 'Proved Me Wrong' After Stellar Performance Against Everton

Stan Collymore has backtracked on his previous comments concerning West Ham's Marko Arnautovic following the Austrian's accomplished performance against Everton at the weekend.

Prior to Sunday's match, Collymore launched a scathing attack on Arnautovic in his column for the Mirror, criticising the 29-year-old for stealing the limelight at the club and not leading by example.

"Then there’s the fact Marko Arnautovic is the poster boy for the club and Hammers fans need to ask themselves if he is the kind of player the rest of the ­dressing room is going to ­follow." Collymore wrote: "I can tell you now the ­answer is no – because he sets the worst possible example as a player."

However, following Arnautovic performed superbly as he helped his side pick up their first points of the season courtesy of a convincing 3-1 win against Everton at Goodison Park. Arnautovic performed superbly, scoring and providing an assist.

Whilst picking his team of the week for the Mirror, Collymore singled out Arnautovic for praise and was quick to admit that his previous judgements may have been far too harsh.

"I might have said the front man 'sets the worst possible example as a player' but he proved me wrong against Everton. He set up Andriy Yarmolenko brilliantly for West Ham's first goal and then bagged one of his own to give his side their first points of the season."

West Ham fans will be hoping that their talisman continues to prove doubters wrong this season as the Hammers look to climb back up the Premier League table. Their first task after dispatching Everton comes in the form of Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.