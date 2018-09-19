Arsenal Owner Tipped to Promote Son With More Active Role After Ivan Gazidis Departure

By 90Min
September 19, 2018

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke will give his son a more active role within the club following chief executive Ivan Gazidis' departure to Italian giants Milan.

The north Londoners' decisive owner is often a target for criticism by supporters. However, son Josh Kroenke's involvement is largely seen as a positive by the Arsenal fanbase due to his presence in and around the club.

Doug Pensinger/GettyImages

The short-term future of Arsenal's hierarchy has already been decided, with the well-renowned head of football relations Raul Sanllehi taking on a more senior position, while chief commercial officer Vinai Venkatesham will also work his way up the ladder at the Emirates.

A report from the Daily Star claims Arsenal could make one more significant change behind the scenes following Gazidis' departure, suggesting that 38-year-old Josh could become 'considerably' more involved in the running of the club.

This is because it was Kroenke, who also works as the alternate governor of Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids, who spoke out about Gazidis' decision to leave the club earlier this week - as opposed to his father and club owner Stan.

"It has been a pleasure working with Ivan," Kroenke Jnr said. "We will miss the wisdom, insight, and energy he brought to our club on a daily basis over the past decade.

"We are confident we have outstanding people in Raul and Vinai, and we look forward to working with them and coach Unai Emery to continue to move the club forward on and off the pitch."

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

Although the Kroenke ownership is loathed by the majority of the Arsenal fanbase, having the football-savvy son Josh join the backroom staff in some capacity would likely be seen as a good move for supporters in north London.

