Carlo Ancelotti Slams Opponents for 'Time Wasting & Diving' as Napoli Suffer European Setback

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti didn't hold back in his post-match press conference following a frustrating 0-0 draw with Red Star Belgrade, brandishing their opponents as 'professionals at time wasting and diving' after the Champions League opener.

The Partenopei dominated that match but were unable to find the back of the net despite having 20 attempts on goal, with club captain Lorenzo Insigne coming the closest with a long-range effort which crashed back off the underside of the crossbar.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

It was just the third time in the history of the modern Champions League where Napoli have failed to score, something which Ancelotti believes is at least partly down to Red Star's tactics in the latter stages of the match.

"It was inevitable that the last 15 minutes would be different," Ancelotti told Sky Sport Italy (via Goal). "They are professionals at time wasting and diving. They play tight and they are always looking for a foul.

"But that's not the problem. We should have scored earlier.

"It was close, we just lacked the final spark. We made little mistakes in passing and shooting. We were unlucky too."

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The result on Tuesday was Napoli's second major setback of the season across all competitions, having suffered a shock 3-0 defeat on the road to Sampdoria earlier this month which currently has the club level on points with Italian minnows SPAL in Serie A.