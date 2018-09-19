Chelsea Starlet Ethan Ampadu Commits Future to Club With New 5-Year Contract

By 90Min
September 19, 2018

Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a new five-year contract that promises to keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2023.

Already a full Wales international with four caps to his name, Ampadu celebrated his 18th birthday earlier this month and is tipped to have a big future at Chelsea.

Chelsea v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly

"I'm really proud and happy. I'm looking forward to the next five years and all I have got to do now is continue to work hard, and hopefully good things will happen," the player told ChelseaFC.com.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added, "Ethan has shown great potential and unbelievable maturity since arriving at Chelsea a year ago.

"In this short time he convinced a lot of people with his exceptional quality and mentality and we look forward to watching him develop into a key player for the club over the coming years."

Having made his professional debut for home town club Exeter at the age of just 15 in August 2016, Ampadu joined Chelsea last summer after 13 total appearances in the 2016/17 campaign.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

He featured seven times in all competitions for Chelsea at first team level last season, although he is still waiting for his first minutes of the new season under boss Maurizio Sarri.

Ampadu will likely be eyeing the upcoming Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool for game time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)