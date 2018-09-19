Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals His Son Wants to Be a Better Footballer Than His Ballon d'Or-Winning Dad

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed how his young son is plotting a career even more decorated than that of his father.

Former Real Madrid star Ronaldo had to endure a slow start to the season at his new club, failing to score his first goal in Italy until Juve's most recent match against Sassuolo. Cristiano Jnr, meanwhile, made an instant impact at Under-9 level in Turin, scoring four goals on his debut with the Bianconeri.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Ronaldo has spoken previously about how he has high hopes for his son to follow in his footsteps, but the Portuguese star (unsurprisingly) played down Cristiano Jnr's suggestions that he will one day be better than his father.

"I hope Cris, my son, will be like his daddy," Ronaldo said, quoted by Football Italia. "He says he’ll be better than me, but I think he’ll find it difficult."





Ronaldo's slow start to the season ended with a match-winning performance on matchday four, scoring two goals against Sassuolo to maintain the club's perfect start to the new season.

He will now have the chance to find his goalscoring touch back in Spain as Juventus prepare to take on Valencia in the opening match of the Champions League group stages, with European trips also still to come against Manchester United and BSC Young Boys.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford will be his fourth time playing his former side during his career. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is unbeaten against Manchester United, and the Portugal international has found the back on the net twice against the Red Devils.