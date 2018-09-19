David De Gea Hits Back at 'Stupid' Criticism Over World Cup Blunders With Spain

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea insists that he didn't pay any attention to 'stupid' criticism he received during the World Cup, where he came under fire following high profile mistakes with the Spanish national team.

The 27-year-old was far from his best during the competition in Russia as former champions Spain dropped out during the first knockout stage in a shock defeat to the host nation.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

De Gea made a number of uncharacteristic errors during the tournament, but his most notable mistakes came during Spain's 3-3 draw against Portugal, something which prompted fans to question his reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

However, the Manchester United star, who has been voted as the club's player of the year in four of the last five seasons, insists that he doesn't pay any attention to unwarranted criticism ahead of their Champions League opener in Switzerland.

"Normally I never listen to the people who speak about me," De Gea told reporters in Bern, quoted by the Mirror. "I never listen to the stupid things they say.

"Normally I focus on my job and focus on trying to help my team and trying to improve every training session and try to be as a good as I can."

Any questions over De Gea's ability have been washed away following his outstanding start to the season, where most recently the Spain international ensured his side secured all three points against Watford with a number of quality last-minute saves.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Manchester United will be confident they can follow in Liverpool's footsteps by securing a win on the opening day of the Champions League group stages, but BSC Young Boys will offer a lot of threat throughout the match, and fans are already nervous due to the club's recent history against Swiss side.