ON THIS DAY: Berbatov Hat-Trick, Shearer Nets Five on Sir Bobby's First Game & West Ham Stun City

Time for another trip down memory lane, with today's dose of nostalgia featuring goals, goals and more goals.

We'll take a trip back to goal bonanzas at Anfield, St James' Park and Camp Nou, and remember a scorching debut goal in the Champions League from former Chelsea superstar Oscar.

You know the drill by now. Tea, biscuits and reclining chair at the ready, let's get going.

Shearer Goes Goal Crazy as Newcastle Destroy Sheffield Wednesday

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Our first stop during this trip down memory lane is at St James' Park, and a Premier League clash between Newcastle and Sheffield Wednesday.

The Magpies were always capable of scoring goals galore, especially with record goalscorer Alan Shearer spearheading their attack. On this particular day, Shearer, along with teammates Aaron Hughes, Kieron Dyer and Gary Speed, took themselves up to the proverbial goal buffet a sensational eight times - tearing their opponents to shreds.

Shearer helped himself to five goals on the day, a Premier League record that still stands.

To make the game even more special for Geordies, it was Sir Bobby Robson's first game in charge.

Burnley & Palace Share the Spoils

Jamie McDonald/GettyImages

Our next dig into the archives takes us to a League Cup clash between Burnley and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor, at a time where both sides were outside England's top tier.

The Clarets were in their first season back in the old First Division after promotion, while Palace were still looking to bounce back to the big time after relegation two years previously.

The game finished 2-2 on the night, with goals from Andy Cooke and Andy Payton cancelling out strikes from Eagles duo Mikael Forssell and Tommy Black. Palace would win the tie on away goals after the second leg, surprisingly going on to reach the semi-finals.

Oscar Bends Home a Beauty

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Cor what a goal this was.

It was a pretty handy game as well, with Chelsea eventually sharing the spoils with Juventus in their Champions League encounter at Stamford Bridge in 2012.

Brazilian midfield ace Oscar took centre stage for the Blues, marking his full debut for the club with an absolute stunner of a goal. Moments after his deflected shot had opened the scoring, he produced a moment of magic to spin away from Andrea Pirlo, before bending an unstoppable shot into Gianluigi Buffon's top corner.

The game would get away from Chelsea however, with goals from Arturo Vidal and Fabio Quagliarella levelling up the scores on the night.

City Stunned by Happy Hammers

So we've touched on the fact that a fair number of these trips down memory lane feature bad days for Manchester City.

And today is no exception. Except this time, they were at the peak of their powers and boy did they have a good team out against West Ham. But it wasn't to be good enough on this day at the Etihad, as the Hammers came away with an unexpected three points.

Victor Moses opened the scoring after just six minutes, with Diafra Sakho making it two just after the half hour mark. Kevin de Bruyne reduced the arrears before half-time, but surprisingly, City failed to break the visitors down in the second half despite raining down 27 shots on Adrian's goal.

Maybe tomorrow City fans?

Berbatov Hat-Trick Sinks Liverpool

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Manchester United fans, you'll love a bit of this one. Why? Because eight years ago at Old Trafford, Dimitar Berbatov single handedly downed Liverpool with a superb hat-trick.

The Bulgarian striker opened the scoring just before the break, profiting from dreadful defending from the visitors to score from a corner. His second was a stroke of genius, expertly bringing down Nani's cross from behind him, before sweeping a majestic overhead kick past Pepe Reina off the underside of the bar.

The Reds rallied and drew level through Steven Gerrard's quickfire brace, but United, and Berbatov in particular, weren't to be denied. With just six minutes to go, he rose above Jamie Carragher to head home the winner, capping a superb individual performance.

Watford & Leicester Play Out Six-Goal Thriller

Image by Toby Cudworth

Life wasn't always so rosey for both Watford and Leicester, with both teams indulging in Championship life for longer periods than they would have liked.

The two teams are now established Premier League outfits, but rewind nine years and you'll find a pearler of a Championship clash. The Foxes seized an early advantage, with Matty Fryatt's double firing the visitors into a 2-0 lead after half an hour.

The hosts would claw their way back into the game through Danny Graham, before Heidar Helguson scored twice to turn the game firmly on its head. Leicester were not to be denied though, with Malky Mackay's side denied by a last gasp Dany N'Guessan equaliser.

Barcelona Run Riot as Messi Grabs Four

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Pretty handy this Lionel Messi fella, isn't he? The Argentine superstar netted his 42nd career hat-trick last night in the Champions League, but it's a quartet of goals that we'll instead focus on during our history lesson.

Coming up against Eibar at Camp Nou last season, Messi was at his ruthless best as the Catalans dished out one of their standard home beatings.

Messi helped himself to four, with goals from Paulinho and Denis Suarez rounding off a comfortable 6-1 win for Barça.

Goals, Goals and More Goals at Anfield

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

One thing that you could never accuse Liverpool of? Being boring. So many games over the years have produced truck loads of goals, and today's final nostalgia stop is no different.

Hosting Charlton at Anfield back in 1999, the Reds were favourites to pick up three points over Alan Curbishley's men. The Addicks clearly didn't read the script though, taking the lead twice through Richard Rufus and Clive Mendonca.

Robbie Fowler cancelled out both of those goals, before Patrik Berger (remember him) struck to put the hosts in front with just under ten minutes remaining. They couldn't hold on though, as Steve Jones struck to earn the visitors a surprising point.