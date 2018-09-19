'Do Whatever it Takes': Arsenal Fans Call for Gunners to Sign Crystal Palace Star Wilfried Zaha

The summer transfer window may have closed, but rumours are still rife. Many fans are already speculating about the potential future dealings of their clubs, and Arsenal fans are no different.

One player who seems to be eternally subject to transfer rumours is Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha. The Ivorian is widely viewed as one of the top players in the Premier League, and it seems fans of every club are keen to see Zaha leave the Eagles in favour of their preferred club.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Recently, Arsenal fans have been discussing a move for Zaha on Twitter and, unsurprisingly, it seems as though they are all desperate to see Zaha join their club.

He may well have just signed a new contract with Crystal Palace, but Arsenal fans believe they still have what it takes to bring Zaha to the club.

Arsenal should do everything we can to sign Wilfred Zaha in January. Top quality player. Will instantly give us a different dynamic. He almost single handedly carries Palace. Has everything that we need - Pace, power, 1 V 1 dribbling. Also is a huge goal threat. Love him. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) September 17, 2018

The 25-year-old is known for his phenomenal dribbling abilities, as well as the capability to create both goals and assists from almost nothing. He is unquestionably Crystal Palace's star man, and has regularly looked like the shining light in an otherwise disappointing side.

He was snapped up by Manchester United back in 2013, as Sir Alex Ferguson opted to make Zaha his final signing as manager of the club. However under David Moyes, things did not work out for Zaha, who was sent out on loan to both Crystal Palace and Cardiff City, before eventually being sold back to The Eagles in 2015.

Fortunately for Zaha, he was clearly not deterred by this struggle. His performances since he returned to Selhurst Park have been sublime, and he is regularly linked with a move to a top side.

I want Arsenal to sign Zaha so badly — -F R E D (@Fredszzzx) September 17, 2018

Need Zaha at Arsenal in January. Do whatever it takes — NP (@RobHoldini) September 15, 2018

Clubs are seemingly always on the lookout for a new marquee signing, but often run the risk of bringing in a player from overseas who may struggle to adapt to the Premier League. Clearly, Zaha would not have this issue, as he has been a star in the league for several seasons, despite playing in a struggling Crystal Palace side.

The list of potential suitors for Zaha is enormous. Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, Everton and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for the 25-year-old recently, but there was a brief break in the speculation when Zaha opted to renew his contract shortly after the transfer window closed.

However, the rumours linking Zaha with an exit quickly resurfaced. The Ivorian has netted three goals in four appearances this season, prompting fans to plead with their clubs to move for Zaha. Arsenal endured a tough start to the season, leaving fans desperate for a new attacking option, and it appears as though Zaha is close to the top of most fans's wish lists.

If Ramsey doesn't extend by January we should sell him and bring in Zaha — MR ARSENAL (@peluminoni) September 18, 2018

Would kill to have Wilf Zaha at Arsenal. Crystal Palace have done exceptionally well to keep him and if he does leave to a top club he will be called world class in no time. — ∞ (@TheFalseNein) September 16, 2018

Any move for Zaha would certainly be an expensive one, but it appears as though his new contract has done nothing to deter any potential suitors.