Former Red Stephen Warnock Claims 'World Class' Daniel Sturridge Is Worth £50m

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has claimed that striker Daniel Sturridge is worth as much as £50m and that he could be one of the top strikers in the world.

Sturridge started his first Champions League game in six years on Tuesday night against Paris Saint-Germain, and managed to open the scoring in an impressive 3-2 victory for his side.

However, with Roberto Firmino returning to fitness, Sturridge is unlikely to keep his place in the starting lineup.

Warnock, writing for the BBC, was quick to praise Sturridge's impact and insisted that Jurgen Klopp cannot afford to overlook the Englishman.

He wrote: “Sturridge's time at Liverpool has had lots of disruption from injuries, particularly under Jurgen Klopp, and there were huge questions over his future at the club last season when he went out on loan to West Brom in January.





“When you are in that situation as a player, and it looks like your days could be numbered, there is only a way back if you really want it. Having that desire is the big thing that Sturridge demonstrated, long before he scored the opening goal at Anfield on Tuesday.

“In pre-season, when Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wanted to see him fit and hungry, his attitude was exactly right. I watched him a lot and his performances were impressive too.

“That is why Klopp handed him his first start in a Reds shirt since November 2017 because, when you get Daniel fit and firing, you cannot ignore him.

“We are talking about having a £50m player at your disposal because he is potentially a world-class striker.”

At his peak, Sturridge formed a lethal partnership with Luis Suarez, and the duo came close to guiding Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2013. However, since then, he has been blighted by various injuries, which ultimately led to Sturridge falling out of favour at the club.

Fortunately for Sturridge, it appears as though he may have recovered from his fitness struggles. He has made five appearances for Liverpool so far this season, netting twice in the process.