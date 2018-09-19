Gary Lineker Makes Bold Prediction for Trent Alexander-Arnold Following Incredible PSG Performance

By 90Min
September 19, 2018

Gary Lineker believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold has the potential to play for England for years to come, after the Liverpool right back put in a dominant performance on the opening night of the Champions League group stages.

Liverpool carried a constant attacking threat in their 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, with Alexander-Arnold repeatedly finding space in a right wing position to provide ammunition for the forwards.

It is the 19-year-old's attacking capabilities which have most impressed Lineker, who believes that Alexander-Arnold can make over 100 appearances for England - in a midfield role.

"Young Trent Alexander-Arnold is special," tweeted the former England striker. "Can see him playing a 100 games for England...in midfield."

Alexander-Arnold made his England debut in a friendly against Costa Rica earlier this year and also played in the World Cup group stages against Belgium. Kieran Trippier is currently preferred at right back, but he is nine years Alexander-Arnold's senior.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Alexander-Arnold was a revelation for Liverpool last season as he became a regular starter during the Reds' run to the Champions League final. His best performance came in the quarter final against Manchester City when he nullified the threat of Leroy Sane at Anfield.

The Liverpool-born defender has started every match for Jurgen Klopp's team so far this season, and the Reds are yet to lose or even draw a game, having won all five Premier League matches.

They kept that run going last night despite throwing away a two-goal lead, as Roberto Firmino struck in injury time to put Liverpool top of Group C.

