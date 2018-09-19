Liverpool Fans Delighted With Roberto Firmino's Reaction to Daniel Sturridge Goal Against PSG

Liverpool’s stunning win over PSG in the opening match of their Champions League campaign was full of positive and exciting football for the club’s fans to enjoy, but it was Roberto Firmino’s reaction to Daniel Sturridge’s opening goal which was just as pleasing for some.

Sturridge was making his first start in the Champions League since 2012, with his inclusion in Jurgen Klopp’s starting lineup the surprise news ahead of kick-off, but the former Chelsea striker did not disappoint, making the most of his unlikely opportunity.

The England international was starting in place of fellow striker Firmino, with the Brazilian still recovering from the minor eye injury sustained three days earlier against Tottenham, but Liverpool’s number nine was visibly delighted to see Sturridge score in his place.

Liverpool fans were equally pleased to see the reaction of Firmino, who later came on to score the winner for his side, with one fan posting on Twitter: “Firmino’s smile during the celebrations is class to see – buzzing for Sturridge.”

Via the Mirror, another said: “Firmino’s joyful smile make me feel all warm inside.”

The sense of team unity among Liverpool’s stars is adding to the excellent performance levels from the side which is creating a feel-good factor around the club that the fans are clearly basking in.

The 3-2 victory over PSG on Tuesday night had Anfield rocking, with Liverpool fans delighted with their side’s stunning performance to halt the French champions on Merseyside.

Sturridge’s successful return to the fold is the latest added bonus to what has been a momentous start to the season for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp’s side recording a 100 percent start, capped by five wins from their first five Premier League games.