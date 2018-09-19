Report: Man City Set for Contract Talks With Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling's future with Man City could finally be resolved in the coming weeks after the club moved to start fresh contract talks with the England international's representatives, according to reports. 

By 90Min
September 19, 2018

Raheem Sterling's long term future with Manchester City could finally be resolved in the coming weeks after the club moved to initiate fresh contract talks with the England international's representatives, according to reports. 

Sterling, 23, will find himself in the final season of the five-year deal he signed following his move from Liverpool in 2015 next summer, leaving the Citizens with the possibility of losing the attacker for free should no new deal be agreed. 

Sky Sports, however, moved to dismiss earlier reports of an impasse in discussions between Sterling's party and City's director of football, Txiki Begiristan, and instead claim that the club have now called for a fresh round of discussions to thrash out a new deal. 

The 23-year-old has grown in stature with each passing season at the Etihad and was a key man for Pep Guardiola's title winning side last term having notched 23 goals, a run of form which he has taken into the current season having already scored three in the opening five games. 

Under no illusion as to the importance to his side, Guardiola said of Sterling and his contract issue earlier this week: "It's well known we're delighted with him and would like him to continue. My club knows my opinion and we share that. After that it is the club and the agent."

The England international had been subject to reported interest from Real Madrid over the summer having made his interest to play overseas known.

However, having already tied a plethora of new stars to new deals including the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva and Gabrial Jesus, City will be determined to extend Sterling's stay well beyond his current 2020 expiration date. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)