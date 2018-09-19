Newcastle & Southampton Reveals Reason Behind Premier League Move Not Materialising

Toulouse centre back Christopher Jullien has revealed why he did not make the move to the Premier League during the summer, despite strong interest from Newcastle United and Southampton.

The 25-year-old appeared 30 times for Toulouse last season and is a crucial part of the Ligue 1 side's set up. His performances garnered interest from the Premier League over the summer, namely Newcastle and Southampton.

Romain Perrocheau/GettyImages

Speaking to RMC Sport as quoted by Sport Witness, the defender discussed the summer, and why the move didn't materialise.

“We spoke of an exit, but I’m here. There was interest, but that’s how it is. We spoke with the manager, realised I was missing a few things.

Jullien also expressed that he remained happy at Toulouse, but didn't rule out a move in future.

PASCAL PAVANI/GettyImages

“He [the manager] knows football and some players who left for the Premier League, and I’m not ready. I’m here to learn. The day I’ll be ready, maybe I’ll go see elsewhere. For now, I’m very happy here.”

The decision to stay in France appears to have been a smart one from Jullien, his side sit in fourth position in the Ligue One table having won three of the first five games. If his form is to continue then Premier League clubs may be forced to take another look in January.