Newcastle & Southampton Reveals Reason Behind Premier League Move Not Materialising

By 90Min
September 19, 2018

Toulouse centre back Christopher Jullien has revealed why he did not make the move to the Premier League during the summer, despite strong interest from Newcastle United and Southampton.

The 25-year-old appeared 30 times for Toulouse last season and is a crucial part of the Ligue 1 side's set up. His performances garnered interest from the Premier League over the summer, namely Newcastle and Southampton.

Romain Perrocheau/GettyImages

Speaking to RMC Sport as quoted by Sport Witness, the defender discussed the summer, and why the move didn't materialise.

“We spoke of an exit, but I’m here. There was interest, but that’s how it is. We spoke with the manager, realised I was missing a few things.

Jullien also expressed that he remained happy at Toulouse, but didn't rule out a move in future.

PASCAL PAVANI/GettyImages

“He [the manager] knows football and some players who left for the Premier League, and I’m not ready. I’m here to learn. The day I’ll be ready, maybe I’ll go see elsewhere. For now, I’m very happy here.”

The decision to stay in France appears to have been a smart one from Jullien, his side sit in fourth position in the Ligue One table having won three of the first five games. If his form is to continue then Premier League clubs may be forced to take another look in January.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)