Non-League Manager Launches Twitter Appeal for Emergency Goalkeeper Ahead of FA Cup Tie

The joint manager of non-league Slough Town has launched a social media search for a goalkeeper who can act as cover for their FA Cup second qualifying round tie against Sholing on Saturday.

Having been unable to find a deputy via conventional means, Neil Baker took to Twitter in a desperate appeal for an emergency shot-stopper who can act as backup to usual number one Jack Turner.

Strange way of doing this via twitter however not getting what we need at present, but we are looking for a keeper as cover in the FA Cup for @sloughtownfc if interested PM me. — Neil Baker (@Bakler1) September 19, 2018

"Strange way of doing this via twitter however not getting what we need at present, but we are looking for a keeper as cover in the FA Cup for Slough Town," wrote Baker in a tweet which was retweeted by the club's official account.

Fellow non-league side Alfreton were forced to play an outfield player in goal in an FA Cup replay against Lincoln City in 2011 when both of their available goalkeepers suffered thigh injuries.

Last season, Slough reached the second round of the FA Cup - the furthest they have ever gone in the competition - for just the eighth time, by beating Gainsborough Trinity 6-0 in the first round.

Their second round tie at home to Rochdale was televised, but Slough lost 4-0 to the League One side.

Slough play in the National League South after winning promotion from the seventh tier last season.